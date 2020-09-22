

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer confidence increased in September after easing sharply in the previous month, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 82.0 in September from 79.4 in August.



The index reflecting the financial situation of households at present compared to the past 12 months rose to 71.8 in September from 67.9 in the prior month.



The measure reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 79.1 in September from 77.8 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months rose to 83.3 in September from 79.5 in the previous month.



The index reflecting the willingness to spend money on durable goods over next 12 months increased to 93.8 in September from 92.6 in the prior month.



