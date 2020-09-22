Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company enabling antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, announces that it has won the "Best ADC Platform Technology" category at the 2020 World ADC Awards ceremony.

Synaffix' ADC platform consists of GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN which comprise site-specific technology and payloads to enable best-in-class ADCs.

Synaffix was presented the award during the 2020 World ADC Digital event. The finalists were shortlisted through a voting pool of over 1,000 individuals, with a panel of distinguished, independent industry experts from across the ADC field, assessing each finalist to decide the winners.

The judging panel highlighted the following three cornerstone features of the Synaffix ADC platform:

Consistent delivery of highly competitive ADC product candidates

Strong commercial and scientific validation (over $420m in out-licensing deals, at least six ADCs in development with two in clinical trials)

Compatible and easy to use with any antibody

Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix said:

"We are greatly honored to be recognized with the award for Best ADC Platform Technology as voted by our industry peers."

"Our team has worked passionately to provide cutting-edge ADC-enabling technologies, and we have now built what we believe to be an industry-leading platform to enable best-in-class ADC product candidates."

"Being recognized with this award serves to validate the significant efforts we have already made towards becoming the most prevalent technology across new clinical-stage ADCs."

Notes to Editors

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies. Both GlycoConnect and HydraSpace are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability but without effector function.

GlycoConnect is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats.

HydraSpace is a compact and highly polar spacer technology designed for hydrophobic payloads that further enhances therapeutic index.

ToxSYN is a linker-payload platform that spans multiple payload classes with MOAs that are well-understood in the ADC space and facilitates ADC product development.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect and the ADC-enhancing HydraSpace technology, the toxSYN linker-payload platform rounds out a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform comes with an IND-ready CMC package to support a rapid timeline to the clinic.Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics and Shanghai Miracogen.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

