Hands On: Rachna Gaur Talks Accessible Innovative Strategies to Come Up on Top in Tech

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / People often refer to the present era as the age of disruption. Significant social changes characterize this unique period brought about by rapid developments in technology. In the world of talent acquisition, Hands On leads the industry in using technology to connect small and medium businesses with the talents they are looking for. Hands On founder Rachna Gaur shares her journey and the story of her brand in a recent interview -- how Hands On has launched a feature-rich app that spearheads the mobile hiring space.

Question: Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Answer: "I have been a technologist all my working life. I started out as a software developer and worked across the globe in various companies like Accenture, Sasol, and the State of California. I believe as an industry, technology is focused on breaking new ground. As technology professionals, we are embedded in a culture of movement, growth, and advancement. Our work environments become a birthplace where new and inventive concepts take shape. These are the things that gravitated me towards technology and I made it my passion and career."

Q: Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

A: "I believe however tough or hard the situation might be, at the end of the day grit and tenacity matter. The unpleasant state of unachieved goals and the tension thereafter creates the drive in me to keep going."

Q: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person whom you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

A: "I think the one person who has always stood by me is my husband. He has helped me in the various stages of my career and entrepreneurial journey. When I got busy with getting the app developed he would be proactive in making sure that I am enabled at all times. He is my sounding board and I rely on his thoughts regularly."

Q: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

A: "Hands On as a company and product helps small businesses and hourly wage and gig workers find each other quickly for potential employment opportunities. Our goal is to provide a rich technology-based application for talent acquisition with some great features at a very affordable price. I have had small business owners tell me that the Hands On app has helped them post jobs and find the staff on the fly without costing them too much. The app has a host of features that small businesses typically cannot afford. As a gesture to help the small businesses we have made the app free until the end of the year so that businesses can recover and start hiring."

The San Jose, California-based startup combines hardware, software, and web-based platforms to provide clients with technological solutions. They make it possible for employees and job seekers to experience the convenience and efficiency of mobile hiring. The contingent workforce saves time because the Hands On app only publishes current jobs. Meanwhile, business owners can hire staff effectively because they only shortlist people who are actively looking for job openings. Intelligent algorithm-based shortlisting powers the platform and ensures that finding jobs or hiring staff will never have to be time-consuming and costly again.

The Hands On app is equipped with a host of helpful features. The in-app chat function enables instant communication between employers and job seekers. Other features include applicant management, pre-onboarding, and multi-language functionality.

"I think it is very important to realize that passion is great, but it is like fire which one has to control to harness. [Otherwise,] it can burn you," expresses Gaur. She dreams of making Hands On into a world-class product. Learn more about Hands On by visiting their website.

