kale99: How Kale99 is Seeking to Transform the Digital Banking Paradigm

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / The modern banking system started in the affluent cities of Renaissance period Italy and slowly spread throughout Europe and from there to the entire world. As with any human-made system, it has evolved to stay in tune with the changing times. Today, the banking system, aptly called the financial services sector, has expanded its range of services and is set to reach $26.5 trillion by 2022.

And yet, this mammoth is facing an existential crisis. Not the system, but its physical manifestation - the vestigial bank.

Evolution of the bank is dependent on its customers

A "bank" was originally created as a face of the financial services industry; a physical location where people would come to perform financial transactions - keep their monies for safe-keeping and availing interest on them. They were also offered services like loans and mortgages. The bank was looked at as a safe haven for people's hard earned wealth.

As time passed, the way a bank, and its service, was used depended heavily on the generation of people accessing the sector. Millennials are a generation of the world's population who have the greatest spending power and bank more than any other generation, according to the Bank Administration Institute.

To satisfy the millennials' penchant for technology and their growing need for tech-enabled services, banks started offering digital banking services. But as the world moves towards realizing the financial potential of Generation Z, that is born in the age of the Internet and social media, banks are realizing that they need to dramatically change or face extinction.

Birth of the Digital Bank

Today, millennials are driving the next banking revolution - the "digital bank." According to research, close to 60% of US millennials will be digital banking users and more than half will have shifted to "digital only" banking. With three-quarters of the global workforce set to comprise of millennials by 2025, the impact on the banking system as we know it will be tremendous.

Digital banks are a direct result of the needs of the millennials and is very different than other generations - the way they interact with brands, different banking needs and their less than favorable opinion of banks in general. And this is where Kale99 is different.

Kale99 - Redefining digital banking

Kale99 is a digital bank that understands the dynamic needs of millennials and Gen Z. By placing the customer in the center of everything it does, Kale99 takes the UX/UI approach to provide integrated solutions to not only make banking easy but also anticipate the growing needs of its customers by providing opportunities and strategies for personal and financial growth.

The concept of Kale99 is inextricably integrated in its name. Kale is one of the fastest growing plants known to mankind. It is not fastidious in its requirements and only needs a bit of help to grow, bloom and thrive. This is what Kale99 wants for its customers - to thrive and develop in their personal and financial lives. The 99 depicts the 99% involvement of Kale99 in the process while leaving only 1% for the customers to figure out.

"Kale99 is different from other digital banks since it is not only creating a financial services platform, but an entire ecosystem for the overall growth and development of its customers through targeted communication, tailored according to their interests, daily tips and strategies for taking informed financial and life decisions. Kale99 is "green" in all of its activities - we make credit cards from 98% recycled material. We use industry-leading UX/UI benchmarks to create the most seamless and intuitive connection between the user and the app", Karl Goebel - CEO of Kale99, said.

Security is prime within the Kale99 ecosystem - all data, such as any transaction, is secured with blockchain technology and access is through biometry rather than passwords only, strongly reducing any hacking risk. Furthermore, the customer is never far from assistance with 24/7 customer service via chat through the app. Order your Card now, and get these amazing features:

customized withdrawals at zero fee

multiple IBAN accounts per user

secure biometric authentication

zero new card issuance fee

unlimited daily purchases

zero paperworks

Kale99 is inviting you to join the revolution

Kale99 is inviting Ambassadors and Founders to kickstart this transformation. Kale99 Ambassadors and Founders receive a dedicated lifetime-free bank account and card, priority services and free tickets to exclusive events, apart from many other in-app benefits. All of these lifetime benefits for a small one-time amount of 100€.

Currently, Kale99 is offering a Payback Rewards Program. To participate in the program, users have to refer their friends and receive a payback.

Parting words

Kale99's endeavor is not only to provide banking services to its customers but to create an ecosystem that eases all kinds of financial transactions while also providing opportunities to grow financially and personally through carefully curated and customized guidance.

Kale99 seeks to become a brand that keeps its customers at the center of all they do, a brand that millennials can identify with. It seeks to 360-degree services for real life. That is the vision of Kale99. Take action and join us today.

