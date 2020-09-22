Poulin Health & Wellness: Nicholas Poulin Is New York's Trainer for the Elite

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Fitness goals are extremely variable, as they are individualized to every person. Personal trainers are essential to achieving these goals, and it is a research-based fact that compared to self-training individuals, the physical progress of those with personal trainers grows at a significantly faster rate. Nicholas Poulin is a New-York based personal trainer who has established himself as a major figure in the personal training industry.

Nicholas Poulin provides the finest luxury training experience as he provides his services to everyday people and prominent ones alike. The rising personal trainer takes on a holistic approach to ensure a lasting impact on his clients' mind, body, and health. At present, he is one of the quickest-rising fitness trainers across the United States, and he continues to make a name for himself with his high-quality training services.

Nicholas Poulin is a corrective exercise specialist of The International Sports Science Association. Corrective exercise refers to a technique wherein a comprehensive understanding of anatomy, kinesiology, and biomechanics are applied to address imbalances and compensations of different muscle groups in people with medical conditions. With a prominent background and experience in pain medicine and rehabilitation, he has established partnerships with several professional doctors, The Center for Preventive Medicine, and Four Seasons Hotel.

Over the years, Nicholas Poulin has conducted more than 3,500 assessments and has gained the satisfaction of having a wide array of health problems go away through stretching, weight training, and consistency in working out. With an extensive knowledge on health and fitness, he is able to create different programs for his diverse client list. He places great emphasis on strength training modalities available in the gym and at home, and the overall experience of working with him is made even better with his dynamic approach, boundless energy, and positive attitude.

Nicholas Poulin is committed to seeing significant results from his clients with his rigorous training routines. With an exclusive, high-powered membership, clients work with him all year-round, and he has become the cornerstone of their fitness regimen. As such, it is not uncommon for them to request his presence for training on their business trips, in their private facilities, and their estates.

Working out in a gym brings advantages, but many fitness enthusiasts prefer to stay at home, especially given the unique situation imposed by the pandemic. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic affected all facets of life for all people, and this includes their daily routines. Many people find that having a personal trainer has become essential to sticking to their fitness goals, and as such, Nicholas Poulin makes house calls for clients all over the Connecticut area.

Today, Nicholas Poulin continues to guide his clients in their health and fitness journey amid the pandemic. He continually strives for growth and expands his skill and knowledge in personal training in preparation for bigger opportunities for his career. Given the direction his career is going, it is not unlikely that his goals of establishing luxury gyms in Manhattan and Miami may not be too far in the future.

Company: Poulin Health & Wellness

Phone: 646-995-0618

Email: Frontdesk@Poulin.Healthcare

Website: www.poulin.healthcare

