

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after suffering their biggest drop since June the previous day on concerns over coronavirus restrictions and diminishing prospects for economic stimulus.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent to 359.06 after falling as much as 3.2 percent on Monday. The German DAX gained about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.



The British pound recovered some lost ground as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed the prospect of negative interest rates in the future.



As escalating Covid-19 cases threaten the economic outlook, the central bank was looking hard at how it could support the economy further, Bailey said in a British Chambers of Commerce webinar.



U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline new lockdown restrictions later today to fight the second wave of coronavirus.



Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will speak later in the day at a Congressional panel.



Shares of GEA Group AG rallied 2.3 percent after the German technology company announced that it is selling the compressor manufacturer Bock, which is in GEA's Refrigeration Technologies division, to NORD Holding. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the deal.



LVMH shares edged down slightly as U.S. jewelry brand Tiffany & Co won approval by the Delaware Chancery Court to have its lawsuit against the French conglomerate fast-tracked. However, the court has not agreed to Tiffany's request for trial before November 24.



Plane maker Airbus SE tumbled 3.5 percent. CEO Guillaume Faury told French radio station RTL that the situation is so serious and no one can guarantee there won't be compulsory redundancies, if the situation evolves further.



Danish shipping firm AP Moeller Maersk jumper over 5 percent after JP Morgan upgraded the company's shares to 'overweight'.



UniCredit fell about 1 percent on reports that Italy's Treasury once again turned to the lender to buy its stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Shares of the latter surged 4 percent.



Whitbread tumbled 3.3 percent in London as it announced thousands of job cut across its Premier Inns, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites.



Beazley slumped as much as 12 percent after saying it expects claims linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic to double to $340 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

