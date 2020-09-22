NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 21 September 2020 were:

161.81p Capital only

162.41p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 65,000 ordinary shares on 18th September

2020, the Company has 80,329,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

20,032,261 which are held in treasury.