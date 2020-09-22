

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly retracted its updated guidance that coronavirus can through air.



It comes three days after it published on its website a guidance under the title 'How COVID-19 Spreads' that coronavirus 'most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.'



It also said that 'Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread'.



But in a statement Monday, the health agency said the update was posted in error, and removed the mention of airborne transmission from the official website.



'A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted,' says the explanation.



While the controversial additions were removed from the guidance, the conditions originally published on the CDC page remain.



The disease 'most commonly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)', and 'through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks,' according to CDC.



'We are still learning about how the virus spreads and the severity of illness it causes,' it adds.



CDC has issued its first guidance for the holidays, which warns that many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses.



COVID-19 patients or those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have been advised not to participate in in-person Halloween festivities and not to give out candy to trick-or-treaters.



CDC also discourages activities such as costume parties this year due to the pandemic.



Meanwhile, 372 new deaths from coronavirus were reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 199884.



This is nearly fifth of all Covid-19-related fatalities recorded worldwide.



With the addition of 52,334 cornavirus-related cases in the last 24 hours, total number of infections in the country reached 6857967, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Meanwhile, the United States' leading infectious disease expert said the country's 'divisive state' is hurting Covid-19 response.



'We are in such a divisive state in society that it tends to get politicized,' Dr. Anthony Fauci said on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

