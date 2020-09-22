New Study Suggests GlycoMark May Identify Highest Risk Patients with Prediabetes

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new data presented at the 56th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting, the GlycoMark blood test reflects beta-cell functional mass, which is important in identifying prediabetic individuals with the highest risk of progression to diabetes.

The study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol as a circulating biomarker of beta cell loss independently of diabetes onset," was presented by C. Jimenez-Sanchez, T. Mezza, G. Di Giuseppe, A. Giaccari, and P. Maechler of both the University of Geneva (Geneva, Switzerland) and the Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Rome, Italy). The authors conclude, "our results suggest that circulating levels of 1,5-anhydroglucitol (GlycoMark) reflect beta-cell functional mass in humans. The reduction of 1,5-anhydroglucitol levels are directly related to early metabolic defects in dysfunctional beta-cells, highlighting the importance of this biomarker in estimating beta-cell loss, even before diabetes onset."

The data indicate that GlycoMark could reflect the integrated assessment of beta-cell function and mass, which is essential for identifying high-risk, asymptomatic patients with prediabetes. Eric Button, Precision Diabetes, Inc. CEO, commented, "There is a significant clinical need for a biomarker which can accurately measure beta-cell functional mass. A new marker for beta-cell functional mass has the potential to not only prevent diabetes but also transform the way we treat type 2 diabetes, allowing for a more targeted and personalized treatment approach."

Recently published studies also validate the association of 1,5-anhydroglucitol with beta-cell function and mass:

Association between 1,5-Anhydroglucitol and Acute C Peptide Response to Arginine among Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (Shen et al., Journal of Diabetes Research, 2020) 1,5-Anhydroglucitol x glycated hemoglobin A1C/100 as a potential biomarker for islet cell beta-cell function among patients with type 2 diabetes (Su et al., Acta Diabetologica, 2020) Metabolomics Identifies a Biomarker Revealing In Vivo Loss of Functional Beta-Cell Mass Before Diabetes Onset (Li et al., Diabetes, 2019)

About GlycoMark Test

GlycoMark is an FDA cleared and CE marked non-fasting blood test. Since its discovery, the GlycoMark test, a quantitative test for 1,5-Anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG), has been described in more than 1,300 scientific and medical publications. GlycoMark is available at major reference laboratories in the United States and throughout the world. More information is available at www.glycomark.com.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc. (PDI)

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. Precision Diabetes is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes through the use of novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

