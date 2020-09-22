IPC Announces Expanded Partnership with Beeks Financial Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and highly secure cloud solutions for the global financial markets, is proud to announce the expansion of its strategic relationship with Beeks Financial Cloud , an industry-leading provider of managed infrastructure solutions that specializes in low-latency trading environments.

The partnering of IPC and Beeks provides the financial markets with one of the industry's foremost managed infrastructure offerings. By strengthening and expanding the strategic partnership, IPC continues to leverage a successful, proven model, with Beeks now becoming the foundational managed hosting infrastructure service provider for IPC's Connexus Infrastructure Services, Powered by Beeks. This enhanced joint offering brings into the market an array of complex Beeks solutions, which includes infrastructure management across physical and virtual servers, firewalls and storage, combining with IPC's award-winning Connexus Cloud product portfolio and IPC's diverse worldwide ecosystem. Together, IPC and Beeks are delivering end-to-end market solutions that syndicate market data and trade lifecycle services together with a powerful, purpose-built trading infrastructure in key global market center data centers.

"When we combine the power of IPC's Connexus Cloud with the Beeks private cloud platform, we jointly ensure that our customers have an end-to-end trading solution that maximizes the best parts of both organizations and delivers a cutting-edge platform," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC.

Connexus Infrastructure Services, Powered by Beeks, enables:

On demand computing power across multiple data centers around the world

Design options including private clouds that scale in size and on demand

Access to ultra-low latency trading environments

Bare metal server and virtual options to meet stringent trading needs

Defense in Depth (DiD) approach to security, tailored to the risk profile of each customer

The IPC community to leverage Beeks Analytics, the enhanced performance monitoring ability from the recent Beeks acquisition of Velocimetrics.

"Beeks and IPC are nimble organizations who pride ourselves on our abilities to service the needs of our customers with both pre-defined products as well as custom-designed bespoke solutions," said Gordon McArthur, CEO, Beeks. "We're looking forward to our combined capabilities and powerful trading infrastructure making a difference in the daily business operations of our customers."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Beeks Financial Cloud

Build. Connect. Analyse. UK-based Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider of Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS") for financial enterprises. With a network of eighteen international datacentres and low-latency connectivity between sites, we support global customers at scale in the leading financial centres. We aim to reduce barriers to entry and time to market for retail and institutional traders, delivering secure infrastructure and connectivity at ultra-low latencies for our clients across flexible and minimum-risk solutions. For more information, visit: www.beeksfinancialcloud.com and follow us on LinkedIn and twitter @BeeksFinCloud

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:





Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212 529 4810 Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com Drew.Pierson@finnpartners.com



Terri Bloore Raewyn McBain Finn Partners for IPC Pink Tiger Media for IPC +44 207 017 8422 +852 9765 9275 Terri.Bloore@finnpartners.com Raewyn.McBain@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg