Fenergo Appoints Chief Revenue Officer in Ambitious Growth Steer

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announces the appointment of Paul Kavanagh as Chief Revenue Officer. Paul will oversee worldwide sales, field operations, go-to-market strategy, and partnerships to support the firm's upward growth trajectory.

With over 15 years' experience in sales leadership roles at leading technology companies including Cisco, Siemens and Nokia Networks, Paul brings deep expertise in driving strategic sales and operational initiatives. Paul will be responsible for continuing expansion into new markets and financial services sectors while establishing best practice across the global sales function. Paul will strengthen alliances with key partners at an executive level to ensure collaboration is optimised to deliver successful outcomes for clients.

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Paul's impressive background in sales leadership will strengthen our ability to scale while allowing us to focus on delivering solutions that meet the exact digital and regulatory requirements of our clients."

Paul Kavanagh, Chief Revenue Officer, Fenergo, said: "Fenergo's pedigree in financial services and extensive client repertoire are testament to its position as a leader in CLM and digital transformation. I'm thrilled to join the company at this exciting juncture. My focus will be on building out a team of domain experts and optimising our entire go-to-market function to accelerate growth and deepen partner relations."

Paul holds a degree in Electronic engineering and a Master's in Management Science from University College Dublin and Post Graduate Diplomas in Finance and Psychology from Dublin Business School.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

