Cepton Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions, has announced details of its groundbreaking automotive-grade lidar sensor the Vista-X90, priced at less than $1000 for high volume automotive applications.

With a width of 120 mm, depth of 110 mm and a front-facing height of <45 mm, the compact, non-rotational Vista-X90 allows seamless vehicle integration. 2020 Cepton Technologies.

The Vista-X90 is the newest addition to Cepton's Vista-X automotive grade sensor family. It sets a new benchmark for high performance at low power in a compact form factor, and is ideally suited for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Weighing less than 900 g, the Vista-X90 achieves up to 200 m range at 10% reflectivity with an outstanding angular resolution of 0.13° and state-of-the-art power consumption of <12W. The sensor supports frame rates of up to 40 Hz.

Optimized for ease of vehicle integration, the Vista-X90 has a licensable design architecture powered by Cepton's patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT) a frictionless, mirrorless, rotation-free lidar architecture capable of high resolution and long range 3D imaging, while maximizing the sensor robustness and reliability to meet the stringent requirements of automotive applications.

Powered by Cepton's next generation ASIC technology, the Vista-X90 is an ISO26262 ASIL-B sensor that supports AUTOSAR and over-the-air (OTA) functionality, with advanced capabilities for factory, extrinsic and dynamic calibration. With a width of 120 mm, depth of 110 mm and a front-facing height of <45 mm, Vista-X90 is compact and embeddable. Its 90° x 25° field of view, combined with its directional, non-rotational design allows seamless vehicle integration such as in the fascia, behind the windshield or on the roof.

Built with easily available and inexpensive components using a highly manufacturable, modular and scalable architecture, the Vista-X90 is ideally suited for high volume production to bring truly cost-effective lidar solutions to ADAS and AV markets. Cepton has licensed its technology to the world's largest automotive headlamp Tier 1, Koito, who has non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Cepton's lidar technology for an automotive application, using key modules supplied by Cepton.

"We are excited to disrupt the industry with the Vista-X90, which is the most cost-effective, high-performance lidar in the world for automotive applications," said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton's CEO. "Automotive lidars have historically had either low performance at acceptable cost or claimed high performance while being too expensive for many OEM programs. The Vista-X90 fundamentally changes the game by bridging that divide and delivering the optimal mix of performance, power, reliability and cost. This is an integral part of our plan to make lidar available as an essential safety device in every consumer vehicle in the world."

The Vista-X90 is targeted for production in 2022 and beyond, and samples can be made available upon request.

To learn more about the Vista-X90 and Cepton's automotive grade lidar capabilities, join Cepton at the upcoming Automotive Lidar 2020 conference next week, between September 22 24, 2020. Please visit our virtual booth page and sign up to hear Cepton's Senior Director of Business Development, Mitch Hourtienne, discuss the Vista lidars in his talk "Importance of Tier 1 Collaboration for an Automotive ADAS Production Program" on September 23 at 11:15 am EST.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton provides state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as autonomous driving, ADAS, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), smart spaces and industrial robotics. Cepton's patented MMT-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, UK, Japan and India, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

