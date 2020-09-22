Sports Illustrated Nutrition Debuts Plant-Based Omega-3 with Ahiflower

The Innovative Omega-3 with Ahiflower Oil is Now Available in Vegan Soft Gels

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSP Nutrition Inc. and Sports Illustrated's new wellness supplement product line now includes Ahiflower oil, the innovative and plant-based omega-3, in vegan soft gels. The professional-grade supplements are for active individuals who are seeking a healthy lifestyle. In addition to the vegan omega-3 Ahiflower oil, the product line features performance products, pre- and post-workout support, a whey protein isolate, collagen + enzymes, and other formulas that focus on other areas of wellness such as brain and joint health.

Ahiflower oil is used to support optimal cellular function, including post-exercise recovery and healthy immune function. Ahiflower oil is traceable to farms in the UK that grow Ahiflower oilseed crops. Consumers aligning with the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand can trust that their omegas are full-spectrum, truly regenerative, and not coming from wild fish sources.

"We are incredibly proud that Sports Illustrated Nutrition offers the latest, most cutting-edge formulas on the market today," said Marc Rosen, EVP Entertainment at ABG, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. "The addition of the Vegan Omega-3 to the product line demonstrates the inclusivity and innovation of our supplements and we are thrilled for our plant-based consumers to try them out."

"As a kid growing up near New York City playing baseball and soccer, most of my early heroes were celebrated in Sports Illustrated," said Greg Cumberford, VP of Science & Regulatory for Natures Crops International, makers of Ahiflower oil. "Today in my mid-50's, my sports have changed to horseback riding and running, but I am still active. Like many Boomers and Gen-Xers, I'm always striving to improve my wellness and I tend to gravitate towards supplements that I can trust. That Ahiflower is part of the new Sports Illustrated Nutrition line-up speaks volumes."

Natures Crops continues a solid commitment to rigorous human clinical science, validating that plant-based essential omega nutrition is a key anchor to looking well, moving well, and feeling well. Brand partners such as Sports Illustrated Nutrition will translate the science into innovative products helping people feel their best.

The new Sports Illustrated Nutrition line, including plant-based Vegan Omega-3 soft gels, is now available at www.sportsillustratednutrition.com and amazon.com/sportsillustrated and will launch at select retailers in the coming months.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products.

Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community. The Sports Illustrated cover is the most coveted real estate in sports media and one of the most recognizable honors in American culture. Brand extensions include the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Sports Illustrated Kids franchises. Sports Illustrated shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round, through marquee events, activations, partnerships, star-studded celebrations, and VIP-access to athletes and A-list celebrities. Tentpoles include the annual Super Bowl celebration: "The Party," Fashionable Fifty, and the Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About GSP Nutrition Inc.

GSP Nutrition Inc. is a leading sports nutrition and health company. We develop and sell an innovative, high quality, proprietary line of nutritional supplements under the brand name Sports Illustrated Nutrition. Our product line addresses fundamental wellness and sports nutrition for an audience of active lifestyle consumers.

About Natures Crops

A manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, and personal care products, Natures Crops produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. Natures Crops ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. Natures Crops is a member of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). For more information please write to info@naturescrops.com