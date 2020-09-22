Poly Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leader for Its Diverse and Continually Evolving Professional Headset Portfolio

Poly's ongoing commitment to innovation has resulted in several industry firsts in the headset market establishing Poly as the technology leader for professional headsets

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global professional headset market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Poly as a 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leader for the company's unwavering commitment to addressing customer needs, sharp focus on technology trends, and its innovative portfolio, which have established Poly as a technology leader in the market. Poly addresses customers' continually evolving needs, intrinsically understanding that one size technology does not fit all.

"Poly has evolved and diversified its headset offerings, which includes adaptation of product form factors, features and capabilities, product delivery and provisioning, product management, and overall headset value proposition. In the corded professional headset space, Poly continuously refreshes two of its most iconic endpoint models - the flagship Blackwire PC USB and UCC headset and the call center EncorePro family of devices," said Alaa Saayed ICT Industry Director. "Today, the Blackwire line boasts five different series of stylish devices (Blackwire 3200, Backwire 3300, Blackwire 5200, Blackwire 7225, and Blackwire 8225) featuring the latest in PC audio technology, active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities, premium audio clarity, and UCC platform support."

Some of the models in Poly's professional headset series include:

Blackwire 3300: corded mono and stereo PC USB and UCC units

Blackwire 7225: a corded boom-less PC USB and UCC headset with ANC

Blackwire 8225: a premium corded PC USB and UCC headset with advanced hybrid ANC and Acoustic Fence technology for high noise reduction for both the end user and the far end

EncorePro 300: an entry-level corded contact center headset

Savi 7200 Office: a cordless over-the-head DECT headset for traditional and IP desktop phones, available in two models

Savi 8200 Office and UC Series: cordless multi-connectivity DECT headsets that offer advanced features and capabilities, such as close conversation limiting and ANC (Savi 8220)

Voyager 4200 and 5200 Office Series: the industry's first multi-connectivity cordless Bluetooth headsets with office base stations for desk phone users

headsets with office base stations for desk phone users Voyager 4245 Office: the industry's first three-in-one convertible headset offered in a cordless Bluetooth headset with a base station for the call center

Poly's wide portfolio offers professional headset models with multiple products/series featuring advanced ANC technology. In addition, the company provides the broadest choice for Microsoft Teams-certified headsets, with more than 24 headset options and personal speakerphone devices. These solutions are complemented by one of the most advanced headset analytics and management software services in the market.

"We're so honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a 2020 Global Technology Leader," said Christine Roberts, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise headsets, Poly. "From our deep legacy in the headset space to the innovation that drives our evolving portfolio and partner integrations, our passion to enable meaningful human connections through technology - no matter where you are - is at the forefront of everything we create."

"During COVID-19, Poly has experienced unprecedented demand for its professional headsets. To address the special needs of a pandemic, it reconfigured its manufacturing sites to implement specific safety protocols, worked with key suppliers and contract manufacturers to expand production capacity, and prioritized orders placed by first responders, governments, and healthcare organizations. It also strengthened general relationships with channel partners and IT service providers," noted Saayed. "By enabling efficient communications and collaboration as well as greater productivity, Poly helps businesses and industries move forward with the deployment of newer endpoint technologies."

