Dienstag, 22.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
PR Newswire
22.09.2020
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 22

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Tuesday, 22nd September 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 11 were passed.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary ResolutionsIn Favour% Votes CastChairman's Discretion% Votes CastAgainst% Votes Cast
1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2020 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.15,076,61499.565,5490.418,5590.1
2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020.15,083,77899.560,6790.418,8430.1
3.To approve the Directors remuneration report.14,903,03998.970,0020.593,1860.6
4.To approve the Company's policy on Directors remuneration.14,918,59299.060,6790.485,1810.6
5. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.15,014,01999.264,5460.459,7050.4
6. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.14,986,17799.164,5460.472,2600.5
7. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.15,005,50699.264,5460.460,4130.4
8.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 15,022,97599.364,5460.443,4430.3
9.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.14,952,82798.973,1660.590,0650.6
10.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.14,863,37398.475,4260.5171,0311.1
Special Resolutions
11.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.14,996,27999.073,1660.579,8560.5

NOTES:

1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863

2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their

proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in

favour of resolutions 1 to 11.

3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the

calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 11

has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for

inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary,

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END

