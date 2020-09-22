Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Tuesday, 22nd September 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 11 were passed.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2020 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 15,076,614 99.5 65,549 0.4 18,559 0.1 2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020. 15,083,778 99.5 60,679 0.4 18,843 0.1 3.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 14,903,039 98.9 70,002 0.5 93,186 0.6 4.To approve the Company's policy on Directors remuneration. 14,918,592 99.0 60,679 0.4 85,181 0.6 5. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company. 15,014,019 99.2 64,546 0.4 59,705 0.4 6. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company. 14,986,177 99.1 64,546 0.4 72,260 0.5 7. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 15,005,506 99.2 64,546 0.4 60,413 0.4 8.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 15,022,975 99.3 64,546 0.4 43,443 0.3 9.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 14,952,827 98.9 73,166 0.5 90,065 0.6 10.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 14,863,373 98.4 75,426 0.5 171,031 1.1 Special Resolutions 11.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 14,996,279 99.0 73,166 0.5 79,856 0.5

NOTES:

1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863

2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their

proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in

favour of resolutions 1 to 11.

3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the

calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 11

has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for

inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary,

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END