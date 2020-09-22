Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 22
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
Tuesday, 22nd September 2020
Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 11 were passed.
The following proxy votes were cast:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|In Favour
|% Votes Cast
|Chairman's Discretion
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2020 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.
|15,076,614
|99.5
|65,549
|0.4
|18,559
|0.1
|2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020.
|15,083,778
|99.5
|60,679
|0.4
|18,843
|0.1
|3.To approve the Directors remuneration report.
|14,903,039
|98.9
|70,002
|0.5
|93,186
|0.6
|4.To approve the Company's policy on Directors remuneration.
|14,918,592
|99.0
|60,679
|0.4
|85,181
|0.6
|5. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.
|15,014,019
|99.2
|64,546
|0.4
|59,705
|0.4
|6. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.
|14,986,177
|99.1
|64,546
|0.4
|72,260
|0.5
|7. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.
|15,005,506
|99.2
|64,546
|0.4
|60,413
|0.4
|8.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.
|15,022,975
|99.3
|64,546
|0.4
|43,443
|0.3
|9.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.
|14,952,827
|98.9
|73,166
|0.5
|90,065
|0.6
|10.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.
|14,863,373
|98.4
|75,426
|0.5
|171,031
|1.1
|Special Resolutions
|11.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.
|14,996,279
|99.0
|73,166
|0.5
|79,856
|0.5
NOTES:
1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863
2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their
proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in
favour of resolutions 1 to 11.
3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the
calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 11
has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for
inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu
For further information, contact the Company Secretary,
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu
