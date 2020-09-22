Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc., Announces Receipt of Purchase Order for Airocide Air Quality-Improvement System from Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), together with its distribution partner for the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), has received a purchase order for the Airocide Air Quality-Improvement System (Airocide System) line of patented, air purification technologies for initial installation in several public space venues at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort, Dubai UAE.

Sterilumen is the exclusive distributor of the Airocide System line of air purification technologies for use in the hotel and hospitality industry in the U.S. and the Greater Middle East. The Airocide Air Purifiers utilize a patented technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold, and viruses. The FDA has issued guidance for Air Purifiers and Disinfectants that states that they may reduce the risk of viral exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by keeping aerosol concentrations to low levels.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort includes a residential community, a Marina, the Dubai Creek Golf Club and the 5 Star Luxury Park Hyatt Hotel which was voted "World's Leading Corporate Resort 2019" at the World Travel Awards.

The plan is to first install the Airocide Air Purifier systems in the resort's restaurants and in certain designated residential villas. The Company is in preliminary discussions to install the Airocide systems in the resort's residential villas and guest rooms as well as its SteriLumen line of UVC disinfecting devices, including the Company's patented disinfecting Drain Device, Retrofit Kit and Shelf solutions in the public bathrooms of the resort. The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has 223 guest rooms and suites, 24 villas each with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms as well as other spaces such as meeting rooms.

Max Munn, President of Applied UV, commented, "We are extremely proud to be able to partner with such a prestigious resort. Dubai is one of the leading luxury destinations in the world with over 120,000 hotel rooms in Dubai alone, out of which over 40,000 are in the 5 Star segment. We are excited and hope to showcase our UV technology prominently and help our partners to provide a safer environment for their guests in these challenging times."

Airocide System

The Airocide system, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical Device, the Airocide technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOC's in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, cannabis, and homes.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Our products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of UVC to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. The Company's SteriLumen technology was tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen mirror and drain to be greater than 97% and 99.99%, respectively, effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. According to the independent laboratory, it is expected that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will be killed in a similar manner to OC43. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries; SteriLumen and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that combat hospital acquired infections (HAIs). We formed a team to solve and patent a product and process to neutralize pathogens providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal, at Munn Works, is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary framed mirrors.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

