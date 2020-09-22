Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. Today Announced Its Expansion into a Fast-Growing Segment of the Food Sector

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry, which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com), including all intellectual property, will diversify its interests in to food sector by developing Micro Markets throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus says, "Today marks the culmination of months of work and planning. We are thrilled to announce that ARSN has reached an agreement to purchase a multi-unit tranche of Micro Markets with Healthy SmartMarts. Given the growth being experienced in this area, it is clear to us, at Aureus, that this is the new model for on-site convenience stores and in situ break/lunchrooms. These locations require a relatively low capital expenditure and can be deployed very quickly. We project we will have in excess of 30 locations before the year end."

Micro Markets provide more flexibility in the products offered together with the addition of fresh, healthy products. Lines are eliminated with the Healthy SmartMart, app-based payment systems which further increases sales. Net ROI is dramatically higher due to the much lower capital investment costs.

At present, there are approximately 23,600 locations in the US, growing over 6% from the previous year. In 2017, this segment of vending generated close to $1 billion in sales. By 2022, it is projected there will be more than 39,000 micro market locations in the US. Our initial focus will be on locations with under 300 employees!

The layout of a micro market can be customized to suit different workplaces and therefore no space is wasted. They can be installed in a corner or take up an entire room.

About Aureus, Inc. The company focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of an extremely high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.



About Healthy SmartMarts

Live Free LLC was founded by Bill Way, CEO, and owner, in October 2009. The Healthy Smart Mart brand was created in 2018 although the company has been assisting clients in setting up profitable vending machine operations since 1988 under its former name, Freedom Technology. The company was originally founded by Bill Way in March 1972 under the name Way & Associates Inc.

Bill Way is the best-selling author of Vending Success Secrets - How anyone can grow rich in America's Best Cash Business! in print since 1988 and now in its 3rd edition. His next book release coming in October 2020 is titled Micro Markets - New Opportunities with Vending Gone Wild!

