Flexible digitizer with software-configurable channel count and sampling rate.

Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced the release of ADQ8-4X a modular data acquisition board with configurable channel count and sampling rate. The product complements the previously released ADQ8-8C by offering a higher sampling rate and software-selectable two- or four-channel mode of operation. The high channel density, flexible mode of operation, and open FPGA architecture make it ideal for large-scale physics installations and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product integration.

The programmable analog front-end (AFE) supports multi-purpose operation and can therefore be used with a wide variety of detectors and in applications such as particle physics, scientific instruments, time-of-flight applications, and more. Jan-Erik Eklund, Digitizer Product Manager at Teledyne SP Devices, commented, "ADQ8-4X extends our 10-bit product portfolio by offering a flexible analog front-end and faster sampling at two different rates. This helps our customers optimize channel count, sampling rate, and cost."

When built on SP Devices' digitizers, large multi-channel systems can consist of a combination of different digitizer models and can perform simultaneous acquisitions on a large number of channels distributed over many chassis with a timing alignment of better than 200 picoseconds. Now, with the new ADQ8-4X, these systems can be extended gradually over time.

Additional capabilities include:

AFE with programmable channel count, sampling rate, DC-offset, and input voltage range

10 bits resolution with 2 GS/s sampling rate in 4-channel mode and 4 GS/s in 2-channel mode

1 GHz analog input bandwidth

Open Xilinx FPGA with resources available for customized real-time digital signal processing

1 Gbyte onboard acquisition memory

Hardware trigger and highly accurate multi-channel synchronization capabilities

Extensive software suite including easy-to-use evaluation/integration software Digitizer Studio

Available in PXI Express

Visit https://spdevices.com/products/hardware/10-bit-digitizers/ADQ8-4X to find out more.

About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. Our products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivaled combination of high sampling rate and resolution.

Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps our customers to overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices' products are deployed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.

As part of the Instrumentation segment of Teledyne Technologies, SP Devices expands its technology access, engineering excellence, and critical know-how thereby strengthening its position as a world-leading and long-term supplier of high-performance instrumentation and system-level solutions.

2020 by Teledyne SP Devices. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005100/en/

Contacts:

Technical contact:

Ulrik Lindblad Marketing Manager

+46 13 465 06 04

Customer contact:

SPD_Sales@Teledyne.com

+41 78 845 56 57

Website:

https://www.spdevices.com