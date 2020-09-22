Ben Crump Announced as Final Keynote Speaker for the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference

Renowned American civil rights attorney will raise important conversations around overcoming inequalities and injustice within the legal system.

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 22, 2020, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, announced nationally recognized American civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, as the final keynote speaker at the virtual 2020 Clio Cloud Conference. This will give conference attendees the chance to learn directly from the leader of one of the largest civil rights movements in recent history, and the opportunity to be a part of the progress, reform, and equal justice needed in today's legal system.

Known for leading landscape-changing civil rights cases and catastrophic personal injury cases, Mr. Crump is dedicated to giving a voice to the underrepresented and marginalized, standing up against racial injustice, and holding the powerful accountable for unlawful actions on behalf of victims and their families.

"Hearing Mr. Crump's first-hand experiences dealing with injustices within the legal system will bring much needed perspective to the conversations we plan to have at this year's Clio Cloud Conference," said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. "When we come together and raise important conversations, we are uniquely positioned to bring about meaningful change."

Dedicated to giving a voice to the underrepresented, Mr. Crump will speak to the flaws and systemic racism he sees within the criminal justice system. In what is expected to be an emotional, powerful, and thought-provoking keynote, Mr. Crump hopes to bring perspective to legal professionals about the experiences these families and victims face when engaging with the legal system. He will shed light on the role legal professionals can play in creating a more equitable justice system, eliminating unconscious biases within legal, and calling out injustice when it is present.

Some of Mr. Crump's most notable cases include Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Martin Lee Anderson, Jannie Ligons (State of Oklahoma vs. Daniel Holtzclaw), and Robbie Tolan. Mr. Crump, founding attorney at Ben Crump Law, and his team also represented the poisoned children from the Flint water crisis, and the plaintiffs behind the 2019 Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit alleging the company's talcum powder product led to ovarian cancer diagnoses. Most recently, Crump became the attorney for the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.

Mr. Crump has broken barriers in several legal organizations, serving as the first African-American President of the Federal Bar Association for the Northern District of Florida and the first African-American Chairman of the Florida State University College of Law Board of Directors. He is a member of the American Bar Association, American Association for Justice, The Florida Justice Association, and many other groups dedicated to the law and the pursuit of justice.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their 2020 conference passes now at cliocloudconference.com.

