- Launches new class of solutions to help the world's top brands focus on key moments that matter and attain better growth and business improvement

- Unique Experience Improvement (XI) solutions rescue brands from wasting billions on failing programs

InMoment today announced its mission to challenge the customer experience industry and offer an elevated approach focused on Experience Improvement (XI) for the world's customers, employees, and top brands. This involves dramatically increasing the results from experience programs through a new class of software and services specifically designed to help leaders detect and 'own' the important moments in customer and employee journeys.

In 2019, according to Forrester, 86 percent of brands were not benefiting from their investments into customer experience and in 2020 no brands ranked 'excellent' in their customer experience benchmark. InMoment's study of 10,000 business leaders revealed that less than three percent claim their business is highly mature in their experience offerings-this after decades of investment in traditional surveys and signal monitoring.

InMoment is declaring that the 'status quo' of managing experiences isn't enough. Business leaders are not well served by continuing to fund and execute failing programs with limited focus and impact. Brands are creating more experiences than ever but are struggling to improve those experiences after they are rolled out or know where to focus their effort along the experience journey. Experience improvement solutions focus leaders on what matters most by using a wide array of experience data sources in new, more thoughtful ways. The powerful combination of the right data, new technology, and the human expertise offered by industry-leading services teams will help InMoment clients drive more impactful experience programs.

"Chasing survey scores and lagging indicators is not our idea of a modern approach to improving experiences," said Tyler Saxey, Director Customer Experience, Foot Locker. "Instead, we partner with InMoment to identify key moments that matter in our customers' journeys and drive change in those areas. This approach gives our executives better metrics to run the business and elevates our results."

InMoment has been aggressively laying the foundations for their experience improvement solutions for the past two years. It built and recently launched its hyper-modern Experience Intelligence (XI) technology platform and now has over one million active daily users across all its technologies. In March, it joined forces with global customer experience (CX) firm MaritzCX, and it recently secured research and development investment funding through its partnership with top-tier private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners-all to help lead the world's top brands through their experience improvement transformations.

Today the company is announcing new solutions targeted to deliver experience improvement, including technology and data products XI Workflow for complex data management, XI Moments for curation, display, and alerts of key experience moments, XI Digital Transformation, and XI Field Reporting.

InMoment is also announcing new strategic service and consulting solutions for experience improvement through an array of offerings including XI Transformation, XI Journey Mapping Moment Analysis, XI Predict, XI Outcome Linkage, and expanded benchmarking, competitive, market, and brand experience solutions.

"InMoment is passionate about improving moments that matter-it's the key to an effective experience program. This could mean focusing on employee feedback at one company and onboarding at another," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment. "While businesses are very logical, people are emotional. This difference has made it difficult to offer this new class of solution in the past. But InMoment is now giving leaders a new, better set of metrics to run their business, and the ability to know where to focus-to really see and own the moments that matter."

Learn more about moments that matter for your business and the Experience Improvement (XI) movement.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

The US Customer Experience Index, Forrester Research, Inc., June 11, 2019, and June 30, 2020

