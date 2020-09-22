Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Announces Completion of Critical Instructional Videos for its GenViro! Saliva Swift Kit for USA and International Professional Use

Visuals will accompany distribution of company's GenViro! Swift Kits globally and also be posted on the website in English, and with sub-titles in German, Russian, Spanish and French

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) www.decisiondiagnostics.co, a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc., today announced it has completed the two professional use instructional videos that will accompany the Genviro! Covid-19 Saliva Swift Kit to market both in the US and internationally. The videos provide step-by-step instructions for professionals to follow to obtain the most accurate results with each and every use of the product. As stated in a prior press release, the international product launch for GenViro! Swift will commence on September 26, 2020, and is expected to be rolled out over several weeks with pricing having been recently announced.

"Achieving accurate results using the Genviro! Swift Kits among professionals and eventually with at-home users will rely heavily on the ability to properly administer the test. That's why we spent significant time and effort on the production and final video product to create what we believe are straightforward and easy to follow instructions. Instructional videos are a part of both the FDA EUA and CE Mark Iso emergency processes. There will actually be 6 total videos. Two in English, one each for the domestic and international product versions, and then with sub-titles added, one each in German, Russian, Spanish and French," said CEO Keith Berman.

As stated in a prior announcement, the Genviro! Covid-19 Saliva Swift Kits had already completed a rigorous round of testing at the company's manufacturing and product development facility in Daegu, Korea.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With newly inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market. The company's new GenViro! product designed to test for Covid-19, is not yet available in the United States or Puerto Rico, but Emergency (EUA) Waivers are in process with the U.S. FDA. On September 26, 2020 the company plans to launch its International package versions of its GenViro! Swift Kit and Swift Meter.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of September 21, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

