

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chevrolet, a General Motors division, announced several new mechanical and technological updates for the 2021 model of its fast selling Chevrolet Silverado 1500 light duty pickup trucks.



The 2021 Silverado 1500 will begin production in September and arrive at Chevrolet dealerships throughout fall 2020.



Though the looks remain the same, the automaker has primarily added a six-way 'Multi-Flex' Tailgate and has boosted the towing capacity from its smaller, more efficient engines.



The multi-purpose tailgate can be used as a bed step, a bed extender or a chest-level workstation and supports up to 375 pounds of weight. The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be available in early 2021 on all new Silverado 1500 models.



The 2021 Silverado will feature increased conventional trailering or towing capability for two of its most efficient engines, compared to the 2020 model year. The 2.7L Turbo adds about 2500 pounds of trailering capacity, while the 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel adds an additional 1,900 pounds of trailering capacity.



The 3.0L Duramax engine also comes with a $1,500 MSRP price reduction for 2021 models, so customers benefit from both increased towing capacity and industry-leading EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 miles per gallon highway in 2WD at a great value.



According to the automaker, the 2.7L Turbo possesses better-than-expected cooling performance, while the 3.0L Duramax improvements are attributed to the better-than-expected rear axle durability. Chevrolet engineers recertified both engines to the SAE J2807 standard with impressive results.



The latest generation Silverado is also offering up to 15 unique camera views, with a view to making trailering simpler. It includes the new trailer length indicator, jack-knife alert and cargo bed view enhancement mode. It also has an automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert and front pedestrian braking.



The luxurious LTZ and leather-lined High Country 2021 Silverado models add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a standard. The wireless capability is also available on the LT, LT Trail Boss and RST.



As a first for Chevrolet, Adaptive Ride Control is now available on High Country models with 22-inch wheels to provide enhanced ride comfort. There are three new exterior colors available - Mosaic Black Metallic, Oxford Brown Metallic and Cherry Red Tintcoat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

