DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): IPO

Knaus Tabbert AG to adjust base deal size of IPO



22.09.2020 / 15:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

Knaus Tabbert AG to adjust base deal size of IPO

Jandelsbrunn, September 22, 2020 - The management board and the selling shareholders of Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company") together with Jefferies International Limited as Sole Global Coordinator are considering adjusting the number of secondary base shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders to 3,128,261 as part of the base deal. The number of primary base shares as part of the base deal will remain unchanged at 350,000 shares. In addition, up to 15% of primary and secondary base shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders may be allocated through over-allotments. Assuming placement of all aforementioned shares, 4,000,000 shares and exercise of the greenshoe option in full, the post-IPO free float would amount to 38.5%.

All other terms of the IPO would remain the same as described in the securities prospectus published by Knaus Tabbert AG on September 11, 2020 and supplemented on September 18, 2020 which is available on the website of the Company at www.knaustabbert.de under the "Investor Relations" section.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States of America would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Knaus Tabbert AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.