Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals and iRemedy Partner to Sell COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits to U.S. Medical Providers and Commence Sales

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. ("iRemedy"), pioneers of the iRemedy medical supply marketplace platform, today announced that the two companies have commenced sales of FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test kits to healthcare providers and hospitals through the iRemedy network and ecommerce platform.

As reported previously, Adial has secured rights to distribute COVID-19 antibody tests to designated channel partners and customers. Antibody test kits distributed by Adial are FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) registered, 10-minute, 'instant' point-of-care test devices for the qualitative detection of lgG and lgM antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 virus in human whole blood, serum or plasma specimens. During testing, the specimen reacts with antigen coated particles in the test cassette after droplets of blood from the subject are placed on the cassette's coated membrane.

Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iRemedy, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Adial to advance sales of the FaStep COVID-19 antibody test kits across our network of U.S. healthcare providers and hospitals in order to help address the unmet market need for these differentiated test kits, given the prolonged and devastating impact of COVID-19. We see a significant market potential in these instant and efficient tests that provide results within 10-minutes, with the ability to detect IgG antibodies at a 97.3% accuracy and IgM antibodies at a 99.1% accuracy. With established relationships with over 5,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide, ranging from private medical practices to major hospitals, we believe iRemedy is an exemplary commercial partner for Adial and we look forward to continuing to build our sales and distribution relationship."

"We have experienced first-hand the value of COVID-19 antibody tests, which are being used to enhance patient safety and maximize subject retention during our ongoing landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder," stated William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "Given iRemedy's healthcare customer base and distinguished Medical Advisory Board, we are confident that iRemedy is an ideal partner for Adial. Along with Tony and the entire iRemedy team, we are aligned in the goal to bring these COVID-19 antibody tests to market in a timely and cost-effective manner. In addition to the partnership, we are especially excited to have already commenced sales of these important tests on iRemedy.com and appreciate the support of iRemedy in helping to make these tests broadly available."

For more information on purchasing FaStep COVID-19 antibody test kits, please contact Keisha Graham at 407-395-4283 or via email at keisha@iremedy.com.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. iRemedy guarantees the access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. The industry-leading technology and group purchasing power help enable transparency and competition, driving low pricing for customers. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

