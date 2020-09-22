Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) ("the Company"), a company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. CEO of the Company, Marc Johnson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Johnson began the interview by discussing the Company's strategy in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've implemented all of the CDC guidelines for the safety of our customers and employees," said Johnson. "In early March, we saw that there was going to be a demand for masks, so we started selling masks and that's been one of our leaders even today in sales," he continued. "The COVID environment hurt a lot of our core business - school uniforms and restaurants," said Johnson, noting that the Company has overcome this challenge by seeking out uniform contracts with government entities.

Johnson then elaborated on the Company's marketing strategy, which has resulted in an increased ad budget since the start of the pandemic. "With the current environment, we found that Google click and ad marketing dollars go a lot further. The cost-per-click, because there's less competition, has gone way down," explained Johnson. He then shared that the Company has expanded its online platform to meet the increasing demand of at-home shoppers. "70% of our business is local, so we've also increased our delivery routes," said Johnson, adding that some local customers are now eligible for free delivery. "That's the kind of service you will have to do in this environment."

"Can you give my listeners some background information about your company?" asked Jolly. Johnson explained that the Company offers a wide range of products, including business cards, coffee mugs, and uniforms. "Our logo is: We sell anything with a logo," explained Johnson. "We have in-house manufacturing, which includes embroidery, screen printing, and digital product offerings," said Johnson. He then shared that customers interested in purchasing products from the Company can visit fwpromo.com, which will allow them to place an order directly on the site.

Jolly then commented on the Company's increasing stock price over the last 30-60 days. "Where do you see the growth going from here?" he asked. Johnson explained that despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the Company's sales have increased. "Our school uniform sales are understandably down 80% in comparison to last year, but our overall sales have actually increased," said Johnson. "I think a lot of that has to do with our shift in focus to government and masks, as well as the increased marketing push," he continued.

Johnson then shared that the Company has recently been added to several bid lists for government contracts, and has been dedicated to ensuring that each contract is produced accurately and efficiently to reduce the chances of any lost funds.

"Any expansion plans?" asked Jolly. "We've purchased 10.5 acres, and the plan is to move there," said Johnson, adding that the Company has also put an additional 6.5 acres under contract. "We see growth coming, and in our current location we can't handle it," said Johnson. "We have to expand to meet the demand, so the next step is to relocate to a different facility."

To close the interview, Johnson expressed his confidence in the Company's growth and what it could mean for shareholders. "I'm in it with them. I own stock, so if the company does well, I do well. For shareholders, it's the same thing, if the company does well in theory they should do well with an increase in stock price."

