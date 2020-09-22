FactMR: Appointment Scheduling Software Market to Progress at CAGR of 10% through 2030; Demand Surges During COVID-19, Opines Fact.MR's New Study

Prominent players in the appointment scheduling software market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the competitive landscape.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / The appointment scheduling software market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 10% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2030. The report suggests that the growth of the market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift towards digitization and the growing trend of digital modes of communication among organizations across the world. Along similar lines, companies have adopted remote working and virtual workplace practices in the wake of COVID-19, which is further fuelling the demand for appointment scheduling software to ensure a smooth working cycle.

"Increased reliance on computers and smartphones for day-to-day activities, coupled with the introduction of automated internet technologies are bolstering the adoption of appointment scheduling software in large-scale organizations," says the Fact.MR report.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Key Takeaways

By deployment model, the cloud deployment model is expected to account for over 75% of overall market value backed by the availability of a feasible pay-as-you-go feature and other advantages as such.

The on-premise deployment model is poised to bestow an absolute opportunity of US$ 50 Mn during the forecast period.

Based on the subscription model, the annual subscription model accounted for a quarter of value in 2020 and is poised to grow at a 10.5% CAGR.

Among end-use verticals, the corporate segment is projected to hold nearly 2/3rds of market value by the end of 2030, on the back of growing demand for better customer management.

The retail vertical is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9% during the assessment period.

North America is foreseen to remain at the forefront of the regional landscape, led by the US, which is expected to create an absolute revenue opportunity of US$ 260 Mn through the assessment period.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Driving Factors

The swiftly evolving information technology sector and increasing reliance on digitalization are opening revenue windows for players in the appointment schedule software market.

The availability of a wide variety of service models such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS has enabled the service providers to integrate their services, thereby easing the migration from physical to virtual workplace which, in turn, is fueling the adoption of scheduling software.

Advancements of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved the efficiency of software, offering a seamless user experience, thus boosting the market growth.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market - Constraints

The availability of open-source appointment scheduling software is likely to hinder the adoption to an extent.

The high cost of the software is limiting the adoption in medium and small scale organizations.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

Adapting to the new normal during the pandemic, numerous organizations have moved towards concepts of the digital workplace and remote working to keep their day-to-day activities undisrupted. Moreover, the need to avoid supply chain disruptions in the age of physical distancing is asserting organizations to seek solutions that aid in keeping the operations intact. On the back of these facts, the demand for appointment scheduling software is proliferating across organizations worldwide, giving a boost to the overall market growth.

Competition Landscape

The key players operating in the appointment scheduling software market include, but not limited to, Mindbody Inc., Square, Inc., Calendly LLC, Setmore, Squarespace Inc., StormSource LLC, 10to8 Ltd., Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ParamInfo, and Melian Labs Inc. Market players are focusing on acquisition and merger activities to gain a competitive edge. On these lines, in 2020, Square Inc. acquired Dessa, a machine learning-based organization to develop machine learning capabilities and expand its product portfolio. Likewise, In 2019, Vista Equity Partners acquired Mindbody to accelerate growth and enhance customer service.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the appointment scheduling software market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of deployment model (cloud-based and on-premise), subscription model (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual), enterprise size (large and small & medium enterprises), and vertical (corporate, healthcare, education, beauty & wellness, and retail), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

