Strides in Cosmetic Dentistry Impart Striking Impetus to Dental 3D Printing Market Growth, Globally Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 14.5% during 2019 - 2027: TMR

-Continuous advances being made in digital dentistry have taken dental care on a new high in Asia Pacific, propelling the regional market to rise at remarkable CAGR During 2019 - 2027

-Photopolymer is the leading material segment in dental 3D printing market, attributed mainly to its versatility in making wide range of dental models

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Substantial burden of edentulous population worldwide is propelling the need for access to better oral care, particularly in relation to dental materials used, is imparting strides to the demand for dental 3D printing. A spectrum of 3D technologies have been seeing increasing market proposition to meet the needs of populations with dental caries, especially in youths.

Better insurance coverage and relentless technological advances drive the prospects in the dental 3D printing market.

Research analysts state that the global valuation of the market was pegged at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2018. During the forecast period of 2019 - 2027, the dental 3D printing market will clock CAGR of 14.5%.

Key Findings of Dental 3D Printing Market Report

Of the various technologies used in dental 3D printing market, vat photo polymerization held the leading share in 2018

Of the various materials, photopolymer led the global market in 2018

Of all the applications, crowns and bridges held the highest market share in 2018

Dental implants and dentures are expected to expand at promising growth rate during 2019 - 2027

Regionally, North America was the dominant market in 2018

was the dominant market in 2018 Asia Pacific dental 3D printing market is expected to expand at CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2027

Dental 3D Printing Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Worldwide, demand for dental care among populations is rising. This is on the back of awareness of dental problems caused due to unhealthy food habits.

Focus on aesthetics in developing regions in recent years has been driving demand for better materials and techniques in digital dentistry.

The application of 3D printing procedures to develop customized materials is a key trend in bolstering revenue potential in the dental 3D printing market.

Evolution of digital dentistry has propelled the demand for new aesthetic materials and techniques, spurring the popularity of prototyping tools such as 3D printing. Strides in aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry have improved guided implant placement, boosting the potential of dental 3D printing market.

Rise in edentulous population has propelled dental visits, fuelling the prospects in the market.

Growing demand for better restoration materials among the aforementioned population has boosted the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Key Challenges to Stakeholders in Dental 3D Printing Market

Registration of patents and regulatory approvals are costly, making the progress of players in the dental 3D printing market a costly affair. Though 3D printing industry has made some big strides in recent years, benefitting dentistry, still the uptake of 3D printed materials is low due to their high cost. The low pace of commercialization of materials and polymers escalate the overall cost for the patient population.

Nevertheless, digital dentistry will continue to make tall strides, and stakeholders will be able to address several of such concerns in due course of time.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Regional Landscape

The dental 3D printing market has been witnessing substantial lucrative avenues in North America and Asia Pacific. North America was the dominant market in 2018. The popularity of cosmetic dentistry and advent of modern digital dentistry are key growth drivers for the growth in these regional markets. Prevalence of dental diseases has spurred the growth of North America market. Further, new avenues in Asia Pacific emerge from the growing demand for new aesthetic materials in dental procedures.

The Dental 3D Printing Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Vat Photo polymerization



Stereolithography





Digital Light Processing



Fused Deposition Modeling



PolyJet Technology



Selective Laser Sintering



Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

Metals



Photopolymers



Ceramic



Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

Dental Implants



Dentures



Crown & Bridges



Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

