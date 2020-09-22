Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash fixed income memberships of Exceed Capital Sverige AB in Stockholm. The membership will expire as of Sep 21, 2020. Exceed Capital Sverige AB has traded with member ID SVG in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Exceed Capital Sverige AB Genium INET ID: SVG Last day of trading: Sep 21, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Roni Gani by mail roni.gani@nasdaq.comor on telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791664