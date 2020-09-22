Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2020 | 17:08
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MentorMate Continues Growth of Human-Centered Design Practice

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Custom software development firm MentorMate continues to expand its human-centered design services. Since joining the company in October 2019, VP of Design Denny Royal grew his team while developing a unique blend of onshore and offshore design services.

"Traditionally offshore software development companies keep their design team onshore," says Royal. "Instead, we expanded our design team leadership in our Minneapolis office and brought on top tier talent in Bulgaria. This allows us to offer clients a strategic advantage through exceptional design while still delivering on similar value as our custom software offerings."

MentorMate's design services are comprehensive. From foundational research and strategy to product, behavior, and service design, Royal's team takes a human-centered approach to go beyond creating something that just looks nice. They work to not only meet a user's needs, but exceed and even anticipate them.

"While human-centered design is great at defining people's unmet needs, it falls short of identifying what's causing those needs," continues Royal. "Our team's approach goes a step beyond and intersects human-centered design with neuroscience-backed behavior design to get to the heart of what's driving user behavior. That allows us to design for those behaviors more effectively."

About MentorMate:

In 2001, MentorMate began developing mobile apps. In the years since, MentorMate's robust list of services has grown to include strategic consulting, experience design, cloud services, project management, web development, quality assurance, continuation engineering, and, of course, mobile development. MentorMate delivers innovative software solutions that tackle tech challenges in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, and more. With teams in Minnesota, Sweden, and Bulgaria, MentorMate constantly pushes the boundaries and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies. Learn more at mentormate.com.

CONTACT:

Matt Erickson
Public Relations Manager
Matt.Erickson@mentormate.com
3036 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 823-4000

SOURCE: MentorMate



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606836/MentorMate-Continues-Growth-of-Human-Centered-Design-Practice

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.