Decorations and Inclusions Market to Rise at 5.9% CAGR through 2028, Lockdown Restrictions on Bakeries in Covid-19 Pandemic, Hurt Demand - Future Market Insights

Decorations and inclusions manufacturers are continuing to focus their efforts and resources towards widening portfolios with clean-label, natural and organic ingredients to appeal to a wider demographic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The decorations and inclusions market has been estimated to expand at a rapid pace through the forecast period ending in 2028. Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments on food service businesses including bakeries are a key factor hindering growth prospects during the crisis. In addition, disruptions to supply chains, particularly for fruits and vegetables is restricting production. However, higher demand for convenience foods will generate demand and partially mitigate losses.

"The growing trend of value addition in the food and beverage production and processing industries is a key factor driving the demand for decorations and inclusions. Trending nut and chocolate flavors in confectionary and bakery applications will influence major market developments in the years ahead," says the FMI analyst.

Decorations and Inclusions Market - Important Takeaways

Almonds have been revealed as a highly sought-after inclusion and decoration ingredient, owing to growing incorporation in snacks, confectionery, and food bars.

Chocolate decorations are making significant inroads with clean-label and organic certifications gaining importance.

Developed countries in North America and Europe are lucrative markets, supported by the presence of major food processing sector.

Decorations and Inclusions Market - Driving Factors

Growing application of decorations and inclusions for nutrition and health benefits supports adoption.

Globalization of food cultures is a key factor propelling developments in the industry.

Decorations and Inclusions Market - Leading Constraints

Lack of awareness about inclusions, in rural areas is restricting sales and application in the market.

Health concerns associated with sugary and fatty decorations and inclusions restrict market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is having an adverse impact on the decorations and inclusions market. Disrupted supply chains and restrictions on imports and exports of raw materials are holding back production facilities. In addition, the temporary shut down of food service businesses during the crisis, coupled with misconceptions and rumors over the spread of the virus through baked goods is hurting market prospects. However, growing demand for convenience foods during the pandemic is supporting demand and market growth.

Competition Landscape

Some of the top players participating in the decorations and inclusions market are Ulmer Schokoladen GmbH & Co. KG, Almendras Llopis, Renshaw, Barry Callebaut, PT. Federal Food Internusa, Cargill Inc., Pecan Deluxe Candy Ltd., Carroll Industries NZ Ltd., Odense Marcipan, and Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Participants in the decorations and inclusions market are investing in expansion of production capacities with facility expansion or through strategic industry acquisitions, to meet demand and widen their portfolios.

For instance, Nimbus Foods in North Wales has made a 1 million GBP investment to bolster its Dolgellau facility by 40%. Further, Barry Callebaut has acquired the ingredients division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates to boost its decorations and inclusion portfolio. Similarly, Meadow Foods has acquired Nimbus Foods to expand its portfolio.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the decorations and inclusions market. The market is segmented in terms of product (chocolate sprinkles, shapes, cups, sugar shapes, preserved fruit, sweetened and roasted nuts, baked pieces, and sugar pastes), end use (food and beverage processing, bakeries & pastry shops, confectionery shops, restaurants & hotels, and household), and sales channel (direct and indirect sales) across eleven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South East Asia & Rest of APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

