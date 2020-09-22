The metals and mining industry faces a series of challenges with the rising uncertainty around commodity prices and scarce resources. Additionally, rising costs, the need for reduced carbon footprints, and increasing workforce management hurdles have created an extremely challenging atmosphere for metals and mining industry players. How can metals and mining industry players overcome these challenges? Infiniti's market intelligence solutions enable companies in the metals and mining industry to manage the impact of rising costs, embrace innovation, and thrive in the fast-changing market. To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions for comprehensive insights into the implications of digitalization in the metals and mining industry, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005798/en/

Market Intelligence Solutions for a Metals and Mining Industry Client: Business Outcomes (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Scarce resources and rising uncertainty around commodity prices have put the metals and mining industry in a state of turmoil. As such, cost cuts, automation, and operational efficiency are becoming imperative for metals and mining companies to succeed in the long run," says a metals and mining industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a global metals and mining company based out of North America, noticed an uplift in productivity and reduction in production costs for competitors, due to automation and increased maturity in the use of data. Additionally, the client noted that their traditional risk matrix was no longer effective in identifying and managing potential risks, due to which they lost ground to competitors. Therefore, the metals and mining industry approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. The client also sought to design the digital transformation to create transparency into business and customer processes, better predict customer needs and demand and enable faster, more agile decision making. During the six-week engagement, the client's other objectives were to maximize returns, focus on sustainable cost reduction programs, and enable future digital initiatives.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the metals and mining industry client, that included the following:

Detailed analysis of the metals and mining industry, and actionable insights into profitable business opportunities, ongoing cost-pressure, competitors' strategies, and changing supplier structures

Assessment of market risks and analysis of the performance of the client over the past few years

Identifying emerging technologies and exploring new digitalized business models

Providing insights into the challenges involved in the production, supply chain, and asset management and strategies to combat bottlenecks

Speak to industry experts to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the role of market intelligence solutions in helping metals and mining industry players cope with digitization and changing market dynamics.

Business Outcome:

Leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solutions helped the client assess the implications of digital disruption for the mining industry, gained insights into how technology could optimize the current value chain, and develop new revenue streams. The client also successfully identified a broader suite of initiatives and unlocked significant value by improving the flow of information from one step to the next. The metals and mining industry client pursued digitalization projects to achieve operational excellence and tracked risk dimensions constantly by implementing new risk management approaches.

With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the metals and mining industry client was able to:

Streamline operations and build contingency plans by keeping pace with price fluctuations

Achieve cost-reduction in production processes by focusing on cost-effective mining technologies

Realize savings of over $1.3 million. To find out how read the complete article

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005798/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us