Brooks O'Hearn - The Secret Sauce for Real Estate Investing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Brooks O'Hearn fondly recalls playing the game "Cash Flow" with his family on game night. The game, based on the teachings of Robert Kiyoski the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad", along with his family support, created the foundation for Brooks to establish the real estate portfolio he has acquired all before the age of 30. Brooks applied the principles of investing by purchasing his first flip when he was just 20 years old. In the 8 years since that investment, he and his family have flipped over $30 million in single family real estate.

Although Brooks began his college education, he always felt there is much more to life than just a degree, a job and perhaps a few investments on the side. His mentors and his own continuing self-education reiterated the evidence that many of the wealthiest people built or secured their wealth in real estate. At the age of 20, Brooks took a semester off college and pitched to his parents to be investors in his business and they haven't looked back since then. In fact, Brooks continues to build multiple streams of income through digital marketing and coaching. He also built a team of Realtors across the country who specialize in real estate investments.

Brooks understands that mindset is the single most important attribute when starting your own business. He knows you can't wait until you have all the pieces in place before starting, or you will always be waiting on the sidelines. Brooks explains "Starting a business is not only a challenge, it's a daily grind. When you're starting a business you have to enjoy setbacks. You have to enjoy getting your ass kicked and bouncing back to find your 'wins'." He has learned to fail early and often so I can learn lessons while also celebrating his small wins every day to keep himself on a 'winning streak'.

When coaching over 1,000 students on real estate investments, Brooks imparts the need to begin with a well thought out plan and the solutions to problems in a particular market. The plan should be revisited and adapted to continuously focus on the customer experience and developing winning situations. Brooks' business mantra is "People First, Profits Second."

As Brooks develops his real estate empire, he knows fear means he cares about the results ahead of him and he uncomfort indicates he is on the cusp of something successful so he needs to keep pushing through to that next level. His success is a direct result of the habits he established for himself. The obstacle of giving up his leisure time during his 20's to focus on the business is outweighed by the rewards of establishing ongoing streams of income for the future.

With the continued support of his family including father, mother and brother Tom, Brooks will keep growing the business. They are buying and repositioning apartment buildings in several markets across the country. And to build on his coaching success, Brooks is launching additional courses to help Realtors and real estate investors generate more leads, close more deals and create additional streams of income. The Shamrock Capital Group website is a source for individuals who want to learn How To Get Started In Commercial Real Estate. Brooks O'Hearn has figured out his secret sauce recipe in real estate. To learn more about his business, click here.

CONTACT:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Brooks O'Hearn

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607259/Brooks-OHearn--The-Secret-Sauce-for-Real-Estate-Investing