Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/09/2020 FR0010259150 4,000 94,0350 XPAR Total 4,000 94,0350

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005051/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com