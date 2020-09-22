Anzeige
WKN: 915080 ISIN: NL0000430106 Ticker-Symbol: B1Z 
München
22.09.20
08:08 Uhr
1,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2020 | 18:17
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AND International Publishers: AND (Ticker: AND.AS) intends to rebrand the company

Supporting the turnaround and the new strategic direction of the company

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 22 September 2020 - AND is happy to announce that it intends to change the company name and refresh its branding in Q4 2020. This change is designed to highlight the company's new strategic direction as well as support and strengthen the transformation into a subscription based provider of premium location aware content and services.

As announced on August 12th, the turnaround strategy has already delivered 22% revenue growth in the first half of 2020. AND believes the new company name and branding will help to drive continued revenue growth and put location-intelligence squarely at the center of the company's profile.

Further announcements will follow in Q4 2020.

Ends


About AND
AND is an innovative location-aware content and service provider. Our focus is to create and deliver market leading, relevant, innovative and tailored content which fosters a safer and more sustainable world. Using smart technology, we constantly enrich and update our global database and offer an end-to-end portfolio of subscription based location-aware products and services.

Press Relations contact AND:
Caroline Bombart,Head of Marketing
Tel +31 (0)10 885 1200
Caroline.bombart@and.com (mailto:Caroline.bombart@and.com)

