While experts forecast growth for the surface disinfectants market due to the higher prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and advancements in surface disinfectants, the market is not free of challenges. Factors such as market competition, changing customer demands, and supply chain technologies are increasing challenges for companies operating in the surface disinfectant market. Therefore, some of the top market players are leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solutions. How do inventory management solutions help? They enable companies to maximize supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve substantial savings. In their recent successful client engagement, Infiniti's inventory management solution experts helped a surface disinfectants market client achieve transportation cost savings of 23% and generate over $2.3 million in savings.

"The global surface disinfectants market is expected to witness profitable growth over the coming years due to rising investments in the healthcare sector and advancements in surface disinfectants. But the surface disinfectants market is not completely free of challenges," says a chemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a surface disinfectants manufacturer firm based out of China. They faced the consequent challenges of the ongoing high cost-pressure due to intensifying global competition. Additionally, various external factors made it challenging for the client to meet changing market demands and further struggled to meet the rising expectations of pre- and post-sales services. As such, they wanted to revamp their traditional supply chain operations and improve financial performance. The surface disinfectants market client chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering inventory management solutions. Within the five-week engagement, the client also sought to address the lack of a transparent and lean supply chain model, their inability to cope with market uncertainties, and the inability to meet with customers' supply chain service expectations.

Our Approach:

To assist the surface disinfectants market client, Infiniti's inventory management experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

Analyzing supply chain complexities and tailoring supply chain processes based on the client's needs

Identifying the crucial elements of the supply chain and focusing resources on value-adding processes

Automating supply chain processes, and analyzing and grouping the customer base according to defined criteria

Conducting customer evaluation and identifying the gap to current service offerings

Developing new pricing models and applying a systematic and holistic approach to the digital transformation

Business Outcome:

With the guidance of Infiniti's inventory management solution experts, the surface disinfectants market client enhanced its inbound supply chain, set up a multi-distribution center operation, and reduced outbound shipping costs. Additionally, the client understood demand, stock up products with the highest demand, and implemented SCM software. Consequently, the client gathered real-time inventory data and took advantage of profitable opportunities. Further, the client developed, and inventory management framework optimized various functions such as forecast-to-stock and order-to-cash, and optimized inventory levels to significantly lower operating costs. The surface disinfectants market client also streamlined their supply chain structure, reduced order-to-ship timing, and set up warehouse space and distribution centers in areas with the highest product demand.

By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, the surface disinfectants market client was able to:

Achieve annual transportation cost savings of around 23%

Generate over $3.2 million in savings

