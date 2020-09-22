VIP-Media: How Embrace Home Loans Became One of The Top Lenders to Work for in 2020

The Middletown, Rhode Island-Based National Mortgage Lender Works Hard to Help Employees Grow Both Professionally and Personally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / The mortgage industry is known for being highly transient in nature, as few lenders manage to retain talented people for long. For nearly four decades, however, one lender - Embrace Home Loans - has defied this trend, building a reputation for being one of the best places to work. The difference? Embrace has a fantastic company culture, where everyone is valued and given the tools and support to excel.

When new employees join the Embrace Home Loans team, they quickly find they receive the support they need to grow both inside and outside of the office. That's because the company believes that business success and personal fulfillment go hand in hand. Embrace offers a positive, exciting environment where new ideas and opportunities are encouraged, and where life-changing experiences happen daily.

At Embrace, everyone is also inspired to put the team or organization's goals before their own. Employees are united behind the company's corporate goals, and its leaders are passionate about helping people make the most of their talents. In fact, Embrace has its own certified coaching program, which 75 of its managers have gone through.

Embrace also motivates and rewards its employees with a generous benefits package, including an annual 401(k) profit share contribution. In addition, the company offers medical insurance with prescriptions, and a health savings account option, dental and vision coverage, whole life insurance, company-paid short- and long-term disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, and for full-time employees, paid time off, paid holidays and paid sick leave.

Embrace promotes team building in a variety of ways, including volunteering, physical activities, holiday celebrations, and professional development activities. Most of all, the company makes its people feel appreciated and valued, even if they are now working remotely.

No wonder Embrace has been ranked among the "Best Places to Work in Rhode Island" by the Rhode Island Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) for the past 12 years. And for seven years, Embrace has been ranked among the top companies to work for by a variety of organizations, including Fortune Magazine and The Great Place to Work Institute. Embrace has also been named six times to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Over the years, Embrace has constantly evolved and improved its processes and technologies, getting smarter and stronger at every turn. In 2014, Embrace took a major leap by launching its financial institutions group, which is dedicated to serving banks and financial services companies. And earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Ameriprise Financial that will provide Ameriprise's clients with mortgage financing and services.

Today, Embrace Home Loans is one of the nation's leading mortgage lenders, with over 650 people across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Through all of its growth and changes, Embrace remains as passionate about providing the best mortgage solutions with superior customer service and integrity as it was 37 years ago.

Best of all, its employees are happy and tend to stay with Embrace for a long time. And in a highly cyclical mortgage industry, that alone is quite a feat.

