Humanigen, Inc.: Humanigen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq:HGEN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm' with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, announced today that it has completed its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. Humanigen raised net proceeds of approximately $72.8 million from the sale of 9,200,000 shares in the offering, including 1,200,000 shares sold upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering costs.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as the European lead manager and National Securities Corporation, Roth Capital Partners and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-managers for the offering.

Humanigen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its manufacturing, production and commercial preparation activities relating to lenzilumab as a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients and for general corporate purposes.

The shares were offered by Humanigen pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering was made only by means of the written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on September 15, 2020 and September 18, 2020, respectively, and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

