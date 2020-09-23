The global xerostomia therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 133.27 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (OTC and Prescription) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Xerostomia therapeutics market is driven by the increasing awareness of xerostomia. In addition, the growing focus on biologics is anticipated to boost the growth of the Xerostomia Therapeutics Market.

Xerostomia can be a symptom of various medical conditions or a side effect of radiation therapy to the head and neck areas. Hence, patients also need to be aware and proactive while speaking to their doctors about the signs and symptoms of xerostomia. Quick diagnosis of xerostomia is crucial due to the risk factors and symptoms of the condition. Additionally, the early detection of the condition can aid in treating xerostomia more effectively. Therefore, various government and non-government organizations are creating awareness about xerostomia with the aim of preventing delays in the diagnosis and overcoming the lack of awareness of treatment. In countries such as the US, the Oral Cancer Foundation is creating awareness about the common causes for and the complications associated with xerostomia, as well as the signs and symptoms, diagnosis and evaluation of the condition and the available treatment options. Thus, the increasing awareness of xerostomia is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Xerostomia Therapeutics Companies:

Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. offers more than 300 generic pharmaceuticals in approximately 4000 dosages. These include injectables, unit dose products, and specialty products. The company offers Cevimeline hydrochloride tablets, which are used for the treatment of dry mouth in patients with Sjogrens syndrome.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. has business operations under three segments: consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products division. The company offers a gel for the treatment of dry mouth in patients.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through two segments: oral, personal and home care; and pet nutrition. The company's key offerings include Colgate Hydris dry mouth and Colgate Hydris Hydrating Oral Rinse.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is involved in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. The company offers Ethyol, or amifostin injection, for the treatment of xerostomia that can occur in patients receiving radiation treatment for head and neck cancer.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has business operations under four segments: innovative pharmaceuticals, generic, vaccine, and OTC related. The company offers EVOXAC, or cevimeline hydrochloride which belongs to a class of drugs known as cholinergic agonists. It works by stimulating certain nerves to increase the amount of saliva, making it easier and more comfortable to speak and swallow.

Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

OTC size and forecast 2019-2024

Prescription size and forecast 2019-2024

Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

