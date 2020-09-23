The global smart baby thermometers market size is expected to grow by USD 38.31 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Baby Thermometers Market Analysis Report by Product (Smart baby ear thermometer and Smart baby infrared thermometer) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Smart baby thermometers market is driven by the growing adoption of smart products. In addition, the compatibility with mobile operating systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Smart Baby Thermometers Market.

Smart baby thermometers market is driven by the growing adoption of smart products. Of late, the demand for automated products is on the rise. Thus, many players offer automation systems with remote access through smartphones and other mobile computing devices. The increased adoption of smart products corresponds to the high demand for smart baby thermometers as well. Moreover, vendors offer products with improved features to retain their existing customers and attract prospective consumers. For instance, iProven DMT-316 from iProvèn can be used on the forehead and ears. This smart baby thermometer can record the temperature within three seconds. The digital display on the thermometer is large and easy to read. The thermometer can recall up to 20 of the last temperature readings, and the screen turns from orange to red if the temperature is above normal.

Major Five Smart Baby Thermometers Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under four segments: B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a range of ear thermometers, incorporated with the age precision technology. The company also offers range of no touch forehead thermometers with age precision technology that can easily interpret child's body temperature, such as NTF3000USV1, BNT400BUS, BFH175US, and others.

Briggs Corp.

Briggs Corp. operates its business through two segments: products and services. The company offers DigiScan Talking Thermometer, which is a fast and accurate way to determine the temperature of children. This digital thermometer comes with infrared technology that instantly reads body temperature in your choice of Fahrenheit or Celsius. It includes multi-function options that allow you to measure temperature in the ear and on the forehead with ease and minimal disturbance.

EASYTEM Co. Ltd.

EASYTEM Co. Ltd. offers high-quality infrared thermometers including infrared ear thermometers, infrared ear and forehead thermometers, and non-contact infrared thermometers, and innovative thermal imaging technologies. The company offers a range of medical thermometer that features the latest technology to measure the baby's body temperature in few seconds from the ear or forehead, such as, BT-020, BT-030, and others.

Exergen Corp.

Exergen Corp. has business operations under three segments: professional, consumer, and industrial. The company offers TemporalScanner thermometer, which provides an innovative method of temperature assessment, based on infrared readings of temporal artery blood flow, such as, TAT 5000, TAT 5000S, and TAT 2000. It is truly non-invasive, eliminating any discomfort caused by a thermometer inserted in the mouth, or rectum, and can be used for all patients, newborns through geriatrics.

FEVERSMART

FEVERSMART offers range of products for children health that include the feversmart app, thermometer, bluetooth enabled thermometer, temperature monitors, and other products. The company offers smart patch thermometer that allows users to remotely monitor body temperatures through smartphones. A smart patch is inserted beneath the child's armpit. This helps in measuring the child's body temperature, following which the data is sent to the relay unit and the cloud unit. Through smart applications, the user accesses data from the cloud and monitors the child's temperature.

Smart Baby Thermometers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Smart baby ear thermometer size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart baby infrared thermometer size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart Baby Thermometers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

