Carrier Announces the Sale of 9.25 Million B Shares of Beijer Ref

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation successfully sold 9.25 million B shares of Beijer Ref AB ("Beijer Ref"), equal to approximately 7.9% of the outstanding B shares, through an accelerated equity offering ("AEO" or the "Transaction"). Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is a leading global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Beijer Ref provides commercial and industrial refrigeration as well as heating and air conditioning products and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

The sales price of the Transaction, determined by way of bookbuild in the AEO, was set at SEK 290 per share. Beijer Ref will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Carrier's shares.

Following the Transaction, Carrier continues to hold approximately 30% of the Beijer Ref B share capital, approximately 22% of the Beijer Ref A share capital and approximately 26% of the Beijer Ref total votes.

The Transaction is part of Carrier's ongoing evaluation of its portfolio, as previously communicated. Carrier's evaluation and decision has no bearing on its valued and longstanding distribution relationship with Beijer Ref.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as sole global coordinator and bookrunner for the transaction. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acted as co-bookrunner.

Carrier has agreed to a 90-day lock up for its remaining shareholding in Beijer Ref, subject to certain exceptions, including M&A.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements concerning the scope, nature, impact or timing of divestiture activity. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and those risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Carrier's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

