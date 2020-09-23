

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said that the Department of Labor Administration Law Judge ruled in favor of the company and found no evidence whatsoever of discrimination at the company.



'Oracle is run with equality and opportunity for all of our employees,' said Joyce Westerdahl, Oracle's EVP for Human Resources.



In a more than 200-page decision, Judge Clark found that Oracle did not engage in intentional compensation discrimination --wage-rate, salary, or total compensation-- at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period against female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or against Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.



The Judge ruled that Oracle did not have a policy or practice at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period of relying on prior pay in salary setting. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs or OFCCP did not show a disparate impact attributable to such a policy on female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or on Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.



The Judge also ruled that Oracle did not engage in assignment, job classification, or steering discrimination at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period against female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or against Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

