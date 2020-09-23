LeddarTech inc.: LeddarTech's 180-Degree Solid-State LiDAR Sensor, the Leddar Pixell, Receives the Outstanding & Innovative Product Award by the Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 23, 2020, a leader in Level 1 to Level 5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the honor of being presented the Outstanding & Innovative Product Award for the Leddar Pixellby Shenzhen's Automotive Electronics Industry Association (SZAEIA) at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 in Shenzhen, China.



The Outstanding & Innovative Product Award is focused on products impacting China's automotive industry. Over the years the award has garnered a reputation of trust in the Chinese automotive industry due to its stringent assessment process and world-class expert judging panels. Award recipients are widely recognized and respected by the international automotive industry. The awards cover a wide range of companies who support China's automotive industry, including large and medium-sized automobile companies, vehicle manufacturers, Tier 1-2 suppliers, universities, and scientific research institutions.

Having made significant contributions to promoting automotive technologies and innovative activities, these awards have tremendous influence and significant standing not only with China's automobile industry but the international scientific community as well. Founded in 2010, Shenzhen's Automotive Electronics Industry Association (AEIA) is a not-for-profit organization consisting of auto electronics and related parts enterprises in Shenzhen currently consisting of over 500 members across China.

The Leddar Pixell is the most robust solid-state LiDAR on the market. This sensor provides a 180-degree horizontal field of view (FoV) and can provide 360-degree coverage of a vehicle when four modules are used. The Leddar Pixell offers best-in-class shock and vibration resistance meeting ISO 16750-3 requirements and compliant to the SAE J1455 standard for heavy dust intrusion, positioning the Leddar Pixell for use in the industrial vehicle markets requiring robustness and durability. Also, the Leddar Pixell is IP67 certified and provides an MTBF of more than 148,000 hours, which is equivalent to ten times that of scanning solutions.

The Leddar Pixell is ideal for shuttles, robotaxis, ADVs, and other off-road vehicles used in construction, agriculture, and mining applications.

"LeddarTech is very honored to receive the Outstanding & Innovative Product Award for the Leddar Pixellby Shenzhen's Automotive Electronics Industry Association (SZAEIA)," commented Dr. David Cheskis, Vice-President of Product Management at LeddarTech. "The Leddar Pixell was first recognized with an award at CES 2020, and this award from such a prestigious organization as the SZAEIA is significant." Dr. Cheskis continued, "LeddarTech is committed to developing products and solutions that enable greater safety while accelerating ADAS and AD. The Leddar Pixell, which is being deployed globally, is an example of our innovative and pioneering product strategy."

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities from Level 1-5.

