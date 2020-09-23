Moonbug Entertainment Partners with Virgin Media to Expand Hit Children's Programs in the UK

Blippi, My Magic Pet Morphle, Gecko's Garage and many others will soon be offered on Virgin's platform in Mid-October

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. , one of the largest digital media companies in the world, is partnering with Virgin Media to expand its children's programming in the United Kingdom. Ten new shows will air on Virgin Media's TV platform starting in mid-October.

The programs set to air include Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Playtime with Twinkle, Go Buster, Toddler Fun Learning, Digley and Dazey, Dr Poppy, Supa Strikas, My Magic Pet Morphle and Gecko's Garage.

"We couldn't be more delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Virgin Media, one of the leading platforms in the UK," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA & APAC at Moonbug. "Brands like Blippi and Morphle have become household names in the UK and by bringing them to Virgin Media customers, even more families will have the opportunity to enjoy these blockbuster titles. We look forward to working with Virgin Media on bringing more Moonbug shows to their viewers in the future."

"We're constantly looking for ways to expand our kids offer and we're very pleased to add Moonbug's impressive range of popular children's characters for our customers," saidDavid Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media. "Not only will families gain access to more than ten new franchises, but they'll have exclusive access to new episodes of Blippi before anyone else, from 2nd November."

Blippi is the most recent program to join Moonbug's impressive lineup. Through singing, dancing, and exploring, Blippi helps children understand the world around them and encourages vocabulary development. Virgin Media exclusively gets a selection of new Blippi episodes for one month before they air on other platforms in the UK. Through this partnership, Moonbug is bringing the hugely popular show to the UK so more children can go on a learning adventure.

My Magic Pet Morphle, an animation show loved by children aged 3-6, follows Little Mila and her magical pet Morphle as they turn playtime into a series of fun and educational adventures while teaching themes of friendship, problem-solving and creativity.

Gecko's Garage is a show about friendly neighbourhood mechanic Gecko and his team of clumsy robot Mechanicals who together help any vehicle in need. Whether it's a bus with a leaky oil tank, or a goldfish trapped in an exhaust, they'll always try their very best and get the job done.

Virgin is the latest company to forge a relationship with Moonbug, who has also brokered partnership deals with 100+ streaming platforms on a local and global scale, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Sky, Tencent and Roku, and has category-leading viewership on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations Cocomelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers four multi award-winning services across the UK: broadband, TV, mobile phone and landline.

Our network delivers the fastest widely-available broadband speeds to homes and businesses. We're expanding this through continued investment in our Project Lightning programme, which has seen our network footprint reach an additional 2.3 million premises so far to pass 15.1 million UK premises overall.

We are also investing to bring next-generation gigabit speeds to our entire broadband network by the end of 2021, with progress so far making us the UK's largest gigabit network.

Our interactive TV service brings live TV, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and the best apps and games to customers through a set-top box, as well as on-the-go through tablets and smartphones.

Virgin Mobile launched the world's first virtual mobile network and offers fantastic value and innovative services with 4G connectivity. We are also one of the largest fixed-line home phone providers in the UK.

Through Virgin Media Business we support entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector, delivering a range of connectivity and tailor-made services.

Virgin Media employs around 12,000 people directly in the UK and is part of Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies. Liberty Global connects 11 million customers through operations in six countries across Europe subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers.

