Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to confirm the timetable for the forthcoming dividend payments as detailed in the table below.

Q2 2020 - Interim Q3 2020 - Interim Ex-div date 01-Oct-20 07-Jan-21 Record date 02-Oct-20 08-Jan-21 Payment date 13-Nov-20 17-Feb-21 Amount 1.75p 1.75p

As previously announced, the Group is maintaining the quarterly dividend of 1.75p per share. The Board will recommend a final dividend for 2020 in Q1 2021 based on the outcome for the year.

It remains an objective of the Group to return a significant portion of its income to shareholders as dividends.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

