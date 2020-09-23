Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2020 | 08:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to confirm the timetable for the forthcoming dividend payments as detailed in the table below.

Q2 2020 - Interim

Q3 2020 - Interim

Ex-div date

01-Oct-20

07-Jan-21

Record date

02-Oct-20

08-Jan-21

Payment date

13-Nov-20

17-Feb-21

Amount

1.75p

1.75p

As previously announced, the Group is maintaining the quarterly dividend of 1.75p per share. The Board will recommend a final dividend for 2020 in Q1 2021 based on the outcome for the year.

It remains an objective of the Group to return a significant portion of its income to shareholders as dividends.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



https://www.accesswire.com/607383/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Dividend-Timetable

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
