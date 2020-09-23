SQLI: CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

The Directors of the SQLI Group, at a board meeting on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, acknowledged strategic differences with the CEO Didier Fauque who is leaving the Group and resigned as a Director of the company.

To ensure a smooth transition process, Philippe Donche-Gay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SQLI, has agreed to become interim CEO as of today. Combining the two functions, he will lead the process of recruiting a new CEO. He will rely on the support from the management team in place, notably Olivier Stéphan, the Deputy General Director for Finance.

The Board of Directors also approved the interim financial statements which will be published, as planned, on Thursday, 24 September 2020, after the market closes. The results came out slightly higher than the guidance communicated on 28 July 2020, with an EBIT of €4.6 million and a revenue reaching €110.3 million for the period.

Phillipe Donche-Gay said: "I would like to thank Didier for all his achievements as CEO of the SQLI Group since 2013. He initiated a process of deep transformation of the group to make it a European player in e- commerce services. We wish to pursue it, despite the sudden deterioration of the economic environment, particularly in France. The interim results to be published on Thursday reflect our resilience and strengths, as well as the challenges to be met."

SQLI will publish its 2020 interim results on 24 September 2020, after the market closes.

About SQLI Group: Created in 1990, SQLI is an international digital services group that combines the best of technologies and methodologies to create user-centred applications and services and e-commerce solutions to enhance the client experience.

Its unique positioning, drawing on a model that specialises in retail, technologies and skills transformation, combined with the production capacity of its digital services centres, allows the SQLI Group to provide sustainable support to large companies and European brands in the development of their sales, reputation and internal performance.

It has 2,200 employees located in 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, South Africa and Morocco. SQLI Group generated revenue of €239 million in 2019.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.



https://www.sqli.com

