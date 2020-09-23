American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Do Retirement Statistics Say About the Need for a Self-Directed IRA?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / What are the latest retirement statistics, and what do they say about the need for investors to use a Self-Directed IRA? American IRA recently released a post on this subject, collecting a few retirement statistics to point out how many Americans could benefit from an alternative investment strategy, including investing in non-traditional assets.

One statistic that the article pointed to was that one-third of all Americans currently don't have any retirement savings. "The statistic highlights the need for individuals to get started," the post points out, mentioning that many IRA account types are very easy to set up. A Self-Directed IRA also makes it possible for investors to rely on investments they are familiar with. For example, an experienced house flipper who does not otherwise have money in retirement but does want to make use of their experience would be able to invest in real estate with a Self-Directed IRA.

The second statistic in the article was that retirement often lasts longer than many people understand. It quotes an Investopedia article pointing out that a 65-year old woman has a 50% chance of making it to the approximate age of 87, or 86.5. This means that for someone entering retirement age, even though it is possible to begin taking distributions from the retirement accounts, it is still possible to continue building retirement wealth.

These statistics-as well as other statistics in the article-serve to highlight the need for investors to be on top of their retirement investing. Even though the window for retirement investing is long, many investors put it off. The American IRA article highlights just how many different needs there are in retirement, and how the statistics suggest that a Self-Directed IRA might be the right choice for many people.

The final statistic mentioned how little Social Security tends to payout, which shows that for many people, it is a supplement, not a replacement, for a full income.

