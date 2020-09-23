Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Submits Range of Natural Health Products to Health Canada

Havn Retail, a core pillar of Havn Life continues to reach milestones as the company works towards its launch of a line of retail products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company focused on unlocking human potential using evidence-informed research and developing standardized psychoactive compounds derived from plants and fungi, is pleased to announce it has submitted formulations for its natural health products to Health Canada.

"At Havn Life we are focused on developing Natural Health Products for Havn Retail that build on and complement the work being done in our Havn Labs division with psychedelic compounds," Gary Leong, Havn Life's Chief Scientific Officer.

Leong formerly served as Chief Scientific Officer for natural health manufacturer, Jamieson Laboratories Limited, for fourteen years and with Aphria Inc., where he established and oversaw the quality assurance, quality control, regulatory affairs and research and development functions.

"In today's world, the prospect of searching for effective, safe and natural remedies to address mental wellness issues is very compelling," adds Leong. "I'm not sure if mental issues are more prevalent today or if we are just more aware and more receptive to acknowledging it, but regardless, there is a major, growing crisis at hand. We see it in our health costs and most poignantly in social indicators such as the opiate crisis."

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health reports that COVID-19 is having a negative impact on Canadians' mental health, noting many have seen their stress levels double since the onset of the global pandemic. In an Angus Reid poll earlier this year, 50% of those surveyed reported their mental health declining since the pandemic began, with one in ten respondents saying it "worsened a lot."

Havn Life has submitted a range of supplement formulations including a mushroom mix that addresses cognitive function and regulation, human performance and immunity.

With the submission to Health Canada, the company currently remains on track to launch a line of retail products by early 2021, and is currently formulating another range of unique products that will be submitted to Health Canada that are also expected to launch in 2021.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Susan Chapelle & Tim Moore

Co-CEOs

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

