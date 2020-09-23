

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust (MUT.L) reported that its net return after tax for year ended 30 June 2020 was negative 29.82 million pounds or 45.1 pence per share compared to net return after tax of 42.57 million pounds or 64.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return before tax was negative 29.42 million pounds compared to net return before tax of 42.90 million pounds last year.



Net Asset Value per share fell by 5.3% over the year in total return terms.



The Board declared, on 5 August 2020, a fourth interim dividend per share of 9.50 pence which makes a total for the year of 34.25 pence, an increase of 0.7% on the 34.00 pence per share paid in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MURRAY INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de