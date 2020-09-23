Enrolment for the Politecnico di Torino Master's in "Artificial Intelligence Cloud: Hands-on Innovation", created by Reply, is now open. The unique educational programme has been developed to offer highly qualified students a professional specialization in the IT sector through its most innovative technologies: artificial intelligence and cloud.

Starting in January 2021, the Master's will last 12 months. Modules in the first semester which will be taught on campus at Politecnico di Torino- will alternate between professors from Politecnico di Torino and Reply specialists, in a combination of theoretical lessons and development experiences. In the second semester students will carry out a 6-month work project at Reply, where they will be able to put into practice the knowledge acquired in the classroom by working within teams on live projects. The entire course is in English and open to international entrants.

The first edition of the Master's will be open to students with a Master's degree in either Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Automation Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering and Electronic Engineering, achieved by 31 December 2020.

Until November 2, 2020, candidates will be able to submit their applications through the website master.reply.com. The selection process conducted by a committee composed of members of Politecnico di Torinoand professionals from Reply will consist of an analysis of the candidate's CV, complete with education and professional experience, and a background interview.

Reply is committed to hiring all candidates who are successful in their application and will bear the costs of participation in the Master's for those who accept the job offer.

Politecnico di Torino, recognized as one of the most respected universities in Europe and Reply, a company that has made innovation and technological specialization its flagship, have joined forces to create a training path for excellence, aimed at preparing the professionals the industry needs to face the challenges of the future.

More information available at master.reply.com.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

POLITECNICO DI TORINO

Politecnico di Torino (www.polito.it) was founded in 1906 and originated from the School of Application for Engineers founded in 1859. It is internationally ranked as one of the leading technical universities in Europe, with more than 35,700 students, 15% of whom are foreigners, coming from over 100 countries in the world. At the Polytechnic, education and research in the fields of Engineering, Architecture, Design and Planning are integrated and act together as a system to provide a solid answer to the needs of the economy, of the territory and especially of the students, with a view to a strong internationalization of teaching, research and technology exchange, with collaborations with the best universities and research centres in the world and agreements and contracts with major international industrial groups, but also with companies of the territory, where it proposes itself as a reference point for innovation and driver for development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005056/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com

Politecnico di Torino

Media Relations

Elena Foglia Franke

relazioni.media@polito.it