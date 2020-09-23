

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Wednesday, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite PMI to fall to 54.1 in September from 54.4 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it dropped against the franc and the yen, it advanced against the pound. Against the greenback, it was steady.



The euro was worth 122.68 against the yen, 1.1688 against the greenback, 0.9212 against the pound and 1.0761 against the franc as of 3:25 am ET.



